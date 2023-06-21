HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

