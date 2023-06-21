HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $12.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.08. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 202,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

