Head-To-Head Analysis: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 1.42% -4.95% -1.75% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $343.87 million 2.00 $7.65 million $0.05 245.60 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.86 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arco Platform and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Arco Platform beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

