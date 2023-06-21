Head-To-Head Analysis: Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 0.99 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -68.94

Japan Hotel REIT Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22%

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

