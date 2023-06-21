Head to Head Analysis: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 6.28% 22.87% 10.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCL Industries and Myers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myers Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CCL Industries presently has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.63%. Myers Industries has a consensus price target of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Given CCL Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Myers Industries.

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCL Industries and Myers Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.41 Myers Industries $899.55 million 0.82 $60.27 million $1.51 13.25

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myers Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Myers Industries pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Myers Industries beats CCL Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

