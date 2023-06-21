Head-To-Head Analysis: Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sportradar Group and Scrypt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Scrypt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 16.84 $11.48 million $0.04 291.82 Scrypt N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Scrypt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Scrypt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Scrypt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Scrypt

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

