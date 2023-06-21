Head to Head Comparison: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) vs. Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) and Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus and Games Workshop Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $286.77 million 0.14 -$105.40 million ($3.34) -0.38 Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A $0.22 598.56

Games Workshop Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nautilus. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Games Workshop Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus -36.75% -90.90% -36.69% Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nautilus and Games Workshop Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Games Workshop Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Games Workshop Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Games Workshop Group is more favorable than Nautilus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Games Workshop Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Games Workshop Group beats Nautilus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures. The Licensing segment focuses on the development of digital content for animation and TV. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lenton, the United Kingdom.

