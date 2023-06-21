Head-To-Head Comparison: Nedbank Group (NDBKY) vs. Its Rivals

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) is one of 208 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nedbank Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Nedbank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Nedbank Group pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nedbank Group lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nedbank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nedbank Group N/A N/A 8.13 Nedbank Group Competitors $2.81 billion $664.45 million 350.32

This table compares Nedbank Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nedbank Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nedbank Group. Nedbank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nedbank Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nedbank Group N/A N/A N/A Nedbank Group Competitors 33.92% 10.04% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nedbank Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nedbank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nedbank Group Competitors 964 2804 2906 33 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 499.98%. Given Nedbank Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nedbank Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nedbank Group competitors beat Nedbank Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution. The company also provides business banking services, such as business accounts; overdraft, small business credit card, invoice discounting, vehicle and equipment finance, property finance, and term-loans; investment solutions; card and cash solutions; cash handling; merchant services; global trade solutions; agriculture, construction, engineering, property, debtors, heavy commercial vehicle, and general insurance; and industry specific solutions. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services comprising corporate finance; debt and equity capital markets; aircraft, carbon, energy, export credit, commodity finance; corporate lending and advances; infrastructure, TMT, and public sector; leveraged and diversified financing; mining and resources; oil and gas; private equity; property finance; structures solutions; sustainable solutions; and venture capital. The company was formerly known as Nedcor Limited and changed its name to Nedbank Group Limited in 2005. Nedbank Group Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

