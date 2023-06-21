Head to Head Contrast: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Choice Hotels International and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 3 1 0 1.63 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus target price of $122.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 21.50% 129.67% 13.82% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Selina Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.40 billion 4.11 $332.15 million $5.80 19.47 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

