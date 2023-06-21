Head to Head Review: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.40 $569.18 million $7.68 15.12 Mettler-Toledo International $3.92 billion 7.21 $872.50 million $39.38 32.60

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Revvity. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revvity and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,469.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Mettler-Toledo International 22.45% -4,833.51% 26.87%

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Revvity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. T

