Head-To-Head Review: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScanSource and Rexel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.53 billion 0.21 $88.80 million $3.56 8.37 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 27.90

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. ScanSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for ScanSource and Rexel, as reported by MarketBeat.

ScanSource presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Rexel has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Rexel.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.39% 12.06% 5.06% Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ScanSource beats Rexel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

