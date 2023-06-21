Head to Head Survey: Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% Bright Mountain Media -52.35% N/A -31.54%

This table compares Semantix and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Semantix has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.45, meaning that its share price is 8,345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semantix and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 3.30 -$63.61 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million 0.88 -$8.13 million ($0.07) -1.43

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix.

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors. It also owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers Bright Mountain Network and BrightX, a cloud-based platform that provides additional built-in services, including campaign planning and execution, data integration, optimization, ad placement verification, cross-device targeting, and fraud detection solutions; video content and advertising solutions; and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

