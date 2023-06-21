Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) vs. The Competition

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Canadian Western Bank to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Canadian Western Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Canadian Western Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Western Bank lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A Canadian Western Bank Competitors 33.92% 10.04% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.6% of Canadian Western Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Western Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Western Bank Competitors 964 2804 2906 33 2.30

Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.61%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 502.68%. Given Canadian Western Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Western Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A 6.89 Canadian Western Bank Competitors $2.81 billion $664.45 million 350.32

Canadian Western Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Western Bank. Canadian Western Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canadian Western Bank competitors beat Canadian Western Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers cash management services; life and disability insurance products; and ATM, mobile, and online banking services, as well cheque order services. Further, it provides investment products comprising guaranteed investment certificates, US dollars investments plans, registered retirement income funds, tax-free savings accounts, registered education savings plans, and mutual funds, as well as personal and business planning services. Canadian Western Bank was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

