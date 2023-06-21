Head-To-Head Survey: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 27.05% 19.26% 16.89% DigitalOcean -6.69% -65.61% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 2 5 5 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.08 $79.76 million $0.46 9.30 DigitalOcean $614.13 million 6.21 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -99.84

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats DigitalOcean on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

