Head-To-Head Survey: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) versus China Conch Venture (OTCMKTS:CCVTF)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) and China Conch Venture (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and China Conch Venture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.28 billion 3.52 $61.70 million $0.38 68.05 China Conch Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Conch Venture.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Conch Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and China Conch Venture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is more favorable than China Conch Venture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and China Conch Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 3.84% 11.53% 5.97% China Conch Venture N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats China Conch Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names. The company also provides flow systems products, comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarm, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the Aquaflush, AquaSense, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water products, such as dispensing and filtration products. It serves higher education, healthcare, retail, restaurant, hospitality, education, government, and fire protection markets. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments. It manufactures and sells residual heat power generation, as well as offers waste incineration solutions, vertical mill and related after-sales services. The company also provides port logistics services, including cargo handling, trans-shipment, and warehousing services; and alternative wall building materials, such as cellulose fiber cement sheets, and autoclaved and wood wool cement boards. In addition, it engages in recycling of lithium batteries; offers iron phosphate cathode and anode materials; waste disposal for energy and sludge treatment services; garbage disposal for sludge residue operation management technical services; designs and constructs energy preservation and environmental protection projects; designs, sells, and installs energy preservation and environmental protection equipment; and offers construction engineering design and construction services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Wuhu, China.

