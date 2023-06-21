Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDELY opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

About Heidelberg Materials

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.