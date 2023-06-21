Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

