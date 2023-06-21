Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 525,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 169,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGBL. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Heritage Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Insider Activity

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,926,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 55,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $169,035.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,662,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,577.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,926,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,019. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Global by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

