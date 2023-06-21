HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 25448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

HEXO Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$42.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

