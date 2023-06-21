Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

