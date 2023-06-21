Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLT opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

