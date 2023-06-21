HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million.

In other HireRight news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,177,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,379,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440,663 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,531 over the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

