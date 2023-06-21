Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCMLY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Holcim has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

