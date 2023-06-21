Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

