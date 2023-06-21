Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

HMC stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,988,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,360.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 636,431 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

