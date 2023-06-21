Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Trading Down 0.9%

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.04. Approximately 6,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30.

