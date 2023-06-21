Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

