Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

