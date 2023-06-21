Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.86).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($192.83).
- On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 656.80 ($8.40) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 682.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.77. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Featured Articles
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.