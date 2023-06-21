Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.86).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($192.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 656.80 ($8.40) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 682.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.77. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Howden Joinery Group

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.13) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.98) to GBX 755 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.61).

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.