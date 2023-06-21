Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Shares Down 22.5%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) dropped 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Hunter Technology Trading Down 22.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

