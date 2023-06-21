Hussein Mecklai Sells 476 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $48,023.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 257 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $21,824.44.

On Thursday, April 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14.

On Friday, March 24th, Hussein Mecklai sold 2,589 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.64, for a total value of $330,459.96.

Impinj Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of PI opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

