IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 98,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 92,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

