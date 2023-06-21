Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $29,875.28 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92.

Impinj Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

