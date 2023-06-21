Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.15). 1,863,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,399,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Industrials REIT from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 168 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company has a market capitalization of £494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Industrials REIT Company Profile

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

