Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

