Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells 2,098 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

