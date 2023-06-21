Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

