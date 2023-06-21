Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 195 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $14,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
