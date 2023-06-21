Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 195 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $14,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

