Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 1,958 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Okta

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

