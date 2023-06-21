Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $447.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

