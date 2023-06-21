Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells 1,587 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

uniQure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in uniQure by 7.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.