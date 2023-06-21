Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells 1,587 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
uniQure Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.