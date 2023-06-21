Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

