Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) versus SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Critical Review

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and SFS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $826.83 million 0.73 $125.01 million $4.03 7.71 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

This table compares Insteel Industries and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 10.39% 20.66% 16.94% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insteel Industries and SFS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SFS Group has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given SFS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SFS Group is more favorable than Insteel Industries.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats SFS Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

