International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in International Paper were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 163,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in International Paper by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 99,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IP. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

