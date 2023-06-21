InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

