Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Richard John Wainwright Acquires 110,144 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Richard John Wainwright bought 110,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £505,560.96 ($646,911.02).

Investec Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 461.40 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 556.20 ($7.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 443.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 536.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,604.65%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

