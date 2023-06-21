Investors Buy High Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Call Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 508% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

