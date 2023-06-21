Investors Buy High Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 10,957 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $377.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $5,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 638,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.