Investors Buy High Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 10,957 call options.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $377.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
