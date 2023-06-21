Investors Purchase Large Volume of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the average volume of 558 call options.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BOTZ stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.