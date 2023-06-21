iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $248.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

